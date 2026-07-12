Tripura CM inaugurates first paperless 50-Bed civil hospital, says more modern hospitals soon in other civic body areas

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 12 said that the state government is working to modernize government hospitals and develop an integrated health system in Tripura.

Dr. Saha said this while inaugurating the 50-bed Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Agartala Civil Hospital in Agartala city.

He said that today the Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital was inaugurated and dedicated to the public, which is a day of happiness.

“We have started this as a pilot project. We have seen how the condition of government hospitals was with broken chairs, tables, and other facilities, and now we have come out of such a situation. After our government came to power, we have been working to modernize government hospitals. We are not saying it is 100% complete, but we are working towards it. In terms of health facilities, a new chapter has started,” he said.

Dr. Saha said that in the coming days, the government will work across the state to make everything available in all hospitals, starting from doctors to ambulance services, so that people can get all health facilities.

“We are working on an integrated health system in Tripura. This hospital will be paperless. Poor people also deserve better healthcare and better services, and keeping this in mind, we have set up this hospital with all modern technologies. Due to this hospital, people of the city do not need to rush anywhere in case of emergencies. Here, we have facilities for minor surgery, normal surgery, OPDs for ENT, medicine, and gynecology, along with mother and child care facilities. There are 50 beds with oxygen facilities, and an oxygen plant has also been set up. Ambulance services have also been arranged. People in Agartala city can avail treatment here. If this becomes successful, we will open such hospitals in all Municipality and Nagar Panchayat areas. In this plant, we have also set up an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). The 50-bed Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Agartala Civil Hospital, built at a cost of Rs 20.37 crore, is being inaugurated today,” he said.

Dr. Saha also said that the government has stressed the importance of an integrated health system in Tripura.

“If we can implement e-offices in three-tier panchayats, then why not in the health sector? Nowadays, each and every treatment facility is available in Tripura, and that is why referral cases have declined by 83%. We are opening one mother and child hospital. Not only in Agartala, but we are also doing this in all districts. Seven kidney transplants have been successfully conducted in Tripura, and two more will be held soon. We are planning for heart and liver transplants. We are working on this matter,” he added.