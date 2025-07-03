Tripura CM inaugurates Kharchi Puja, showcases cultural unity, tribal heritage

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today inaugurated the week-long traditional Kharchi Puja and Festival at the historic Chaturdasa Devata temple in Old Agartala, reaffirming his government’s commitment to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Janajati communities in the state.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Saha said that Kharchi Puja—one of the most sacred festivals for the indigenous people and the royal family—has evolved into a symbol of cultural unity, attracting lakhs of devotees and tourists from across Tripura, neighbouring states, and even Bangladesh.

“Kharchi Puja, celebrated every year on the Shukla Ashtami of Ashadh month, has become a festival of all communities, transcending religious boundaries. It symbolises harmony, prosperity, and good energy,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the historical significance of the festival and the site, recalling how people once crossed the Howrah River by boat to reach the temple before infrastructure was developed.

Dr. Saha said the government is actively working to revive lost tribal art forms and traditions. “We’ve allocated Rs 3 crore in this year’s budget to preserve traditional musical instruments of the tribal communities,” he said.

He also mentioned that the government is developing the Chaturdasa Devata temple complex as a centre for religious tourism and cultural promotion.

Highlighting the economic impact of the festival, Saha said that over 10 to 15 lakh people are expected to attend the fair over seven days, boosting local businesses and benefiting artisans and small-scale industries.

He further noted that Tripura’s tableau, themed on Kharchi Puja, secured second place during the Republic Day parade in Delhi this year, bringing national recognition to the state’s heritage.

The Kharchi Festival and Fair will continue till July 9.