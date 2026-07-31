Tripura CM inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 178 crore in South Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 31 inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development projects worth Rs 178 crore in South Tripura district, reaffirming the state government's commitment to infrastructure-led growth and public welfare.

The projects span key sectors including education, healthcare, road infrastructure and tribal welfare, and are aimed at improving public services and accelerating the district's overall development.

Highlighting the government's development agenda, the Chief Minister said the initiatives are focused on fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of the people while strengthening essential infrastructure across the district.

He further stated that development remains the government's top priority, adding that projects worth around Rs 406 crore have been inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid in South Tripura over the past two years.

According to the Chief Minister, these projects will significantly contribute to the district's socio-economic progress and serve as an important milestone in improving the quality of life for its residents.