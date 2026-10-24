Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 24 inaugurated the new office building of the Bishalgarh Municipal Council, highlighting the state government’s focus on strengthening governance through modern infrastructure and improved civic services.

Saha said the new building would make civic services more accessible, efficient and transparent for residents. Bringing various services under one roof is expected to streamline service delivery and make administrative processes more convenient for the public.

The chief minister also said the modern facility would improve administrative efficiency and support the effective implementation of public welfare schemes and development initiatives.

He reiterated that strengthening good governance through improved infrastructure and the delivery of civic services at people’s doorsteps remains one of the government’s key objectives.