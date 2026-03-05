Tripura CM inaugurates new critical care facilities at AGMC & GBP Hospital

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday, March 5, inaugurated several key healthcare facilities at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital (GBP Hospital), reaffirming the state government’s commitment to strengthening public health infrastructure.

The newly launched facilities include a Trauma Operation Theatre, a 16-bedded Geriatric and Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a Labour Room-cum-Obstetrics OT Complex.

The Chief Minister stated that the addition of these critical units will significantly enhance the hospital’s capacity to deliver timely, specialised and quality healthcare services. The new infrastructure is expected to improve emergency response mechanisms and ensure better medical care for patients across the state.

Highlighting the government’s vision of building a robust and people-centric healthcare system, he said the initiative marks another step towards ensuring accessible and improved healthcare services for the people of Tripura.