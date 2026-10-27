Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the new buildings of Agartala Government Nursing College, BRAM Nursing School and ANM(R) Training Institute at Durjoynagar in Agartala, highlighting the state government’s efforts to strengthen healthcare education and training infrastructure.

The newly inaugurated facilities are expected to provide aspiring healthcare professionals with an improved learning environment and better facilities for practical training. The initiative aims to strengthen nursing education, develop skilled healthcare personnel and improve access to quality medical services across Tripura.

Saha said the government remained committed to strengthening medical education infrastructure and empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals to support a healthier Tripura.

Separately, the Chief Minister attended the Bhoomi Pujan and foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new building of a primary health centre at Narsinggarh, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of around ₹5 crore.

According to the Chief Minister, the reported reduction of nearly 80 per cent in patient referrals indicates an improvement in the state’s healthcare services. He said the government was committed to expanding modern medical facilities for people in remote and underserved areas and further strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

The initiatives form part of the state government’s efforts to improve healthcare delivery while expanding facilities for medical education and professional training.