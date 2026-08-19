Tripura CM inaugurates Rs 4.99 crore Bharat Mata Canteen-cum-Night Shelter at GBP Hospital

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 19 inaugurated a new Bharat Mata Canteen-cum-Night Shelter House at GBP Hospital, developed at a cost of Rs 4.99 crore.

The facility has been established to provide affordable food and accommodation for attendants accompanying patients admitted to the hospital.

Under the new facility, patient attendants will be able to avail themselves of meals at just Rs 10 and night accommodation at Rs 20. The government has also emphasised ensuring the safety and security of those using the shelter.

Speaking at the inauguration programme, Saha said the initiative was aimed at easing the difficulties faced by families and attendants of patients, particularly those who travel from distant areas for medical treatment.

The Chief Minister urged local representatives and all concerned authorities to ensure the proper maintenance and management of the facility so that it continues to serve patients’ attendants effectively.

The initiative is expected to provide much-needed affordable food and shelter to people accompanying patients at the state’s major government hospital.