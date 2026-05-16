Tripura CM inaugurates state data centre for flood control and water resource management

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 16 inaugurated a state-of-the-art State Data Center at the Bishveshvaraiya Complex in Kunjaban aimed at strengthening groundwater monitoring, river water level assessment, flood control and overall water resource management in the state.

The facility has been established under the initiative of the state government’s Irrigation (Water Resources) Department.

Addressing the inaugural programme, the Chief Minister said the technology-driven project would help improve transparency, efficiency and speed in managing water resources while enhancing public service delivery.

He also extended congratulations and best wishes to all officials and stakeholders associated with the implementation of the project.

According to the state government, the centre is expected to play a key role in monitoring groundwater and river conditions in real time, improving flood management systems and supporting better planning and utilisation of water resources across Tripura.