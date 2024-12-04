Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Tourism Promo Fest 2024, organised by the tourism department of the state at Narikel Kunja, located near Dumboor.

The event highlighted the region's potential for tourism growth, aiming the promotion of Tripura's rich cultural heritage, scenic beauty, and diverse tourist attractions, attracting visitors and boosting local tourism development.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Saha stated, "With an abundance of natural beauty in every corner, Tripura has immense potential for tourism. To showcase this beauty globally, the State is hosting Tourism Promo Fest 2024 for the first time. Today, inaugurated this state-level festival at Narkelkunja in Dhalai district, along with new tourist facilities including home stay, newly constructed footbridge, and an office complex. I am inviting the travel enthusiasts from across the country & the world to visit #IncredibleTripura for a unique experience."

With an abundance of natural beauty in every corner, Tripura has immense potential for tourism. To showcase this beauty globally, the State is hosting Tourism Promo Fest 2024 for the first time.



Today, inaugurated this state-level festival at Narkelkunja in Dhalai district,… pic.twitter.com/BKpSLXz5hs — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) December 3, 2024

Earlier on December 2, CM Saha inaugurated the 4th International Agarwood Conclave and Buyer & Seller Meet 2024 and said that Agar trees are a gift for the state. The agarwood industry in Tripura has received support from the state and central governments.

The industry is also working to gain GI tagging for agarwood to help with economic growth and recognition.

Tripura being the number one state in India to produce Agar Wood has tremendous potential to produce Agar. The state has exported a record number of the same in the last few years and has been successful in drawing the attention of buyers from the global market. The state and central governments have provided significant support to the agarwood industry, including a planned investment of over Rs 400 crore.