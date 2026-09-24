Tripura CM inaugurates Urban Polyclinic, new Ayushman Arogya Mandir buildings

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on September 24 inaugurated an Urban Polyclinic at A.D. Nagar and virtually inaugurated new buildings of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs at Radhanagar, Dhaleswar, Jagaharimura, Ujan Abhoynagar and Ramakrishna Shivalaya Ashram.

The initiatives are part of the state government’s efforts to strengthen primary healthcare services and make medical facilities more accessible to people closer to their homes.

According to the Chief Minister, around 1,110 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have so far been inaugurated across Tripura, strengthening the state’s primary healthcare network.

Saha said the expansion of primary healthcare infrastructure has also contributed to a decline in patient referrals. According to figures shared by him, the number of referral cases declined by around 80 per cent over the past few years.

The number of referrals stood at 555 in 2023, declining to 495 in 2024 and 366 in 2025. In 2026, the figure has further declined to 161, according to the data cited by the Chief Minister.

The government has been focusing on strengthening healthcare facilities at the primary level so that patients can access treatment closer to their homes and reduce the need for referrals to higher-level healthcare institutions.