Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 21 criticised the Trinamool Congress for misleading people and for playing divisive politics.



He also stated that the INDI alliance will be nowhere after the Lok Sabha elections as they will be thrown out of the country.



“Trinamool Congress always misleads people. Their main aim is to create division among people by spreading confusion. Their goal is to keep people poor. Be it Trinamool, Congress, or CPIM, they are all the same. While the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to develop people from all sections,” said CM Saha.

Saha said this after participating in a long road show in support of Dr Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay, the BJP candidate for the Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency.



Later, the Chief Minister addressed the crowd at an election rally.



CM Saha said, “This election is to see Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time. We don't want a weak prime minister. We saw in West Bengal that this INDI alliance does not exist. The INDI alliance does not exist in Kerala either. But what kind of alliance is it? This alliance is made to spread confusion among people. After the election, the INDI alliance will be nowhere. It will be thrown out.”



The chief minister also said that opposition parties, especially the Trinamool Congress, spread confusion among people.



“Why are they creating divisions? They want to keep people poor. Be it Trinamool, Congress, or CPIM, they are all the same. Prime Minister Modi says we want progress for everyone. He always guarantees development for all. The Prime Minister never behaves unkindly to anyone. With his single-minded efforts, the country is progressing rapidly towards the goal of gradual development. West Bengal is no exception. He has always supported the development of this state. But the government here says otherwise,” said Saha.



He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi is very sincere in the implementation of various central public schemes and criticised the Trinamool Congress for not allowing the introduction of such schemes in Bengal.



“In this election, BJP candidates will win in West Bengal. People trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People have faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he added.