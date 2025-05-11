Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today said that though there is a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, India’s fight against terrorism will remain intact.

Saha said that, though after the ceasefire, Pakistan had launched attacks, they have withdrawn. “War happens everywhere depending on the circumstances, and internationally, we have to decide. For the time being, ceasefire declarations have been made, and I think our fight against terrorism will remain intact. Though after the ceasefire, Pakistan had launched attacks, they have withdrawn. Let’s see what happens,” he said.

Earlier, he said that the state government is prepared and working as per the directions of the Central Government.

The CM said that there was a meeting on Friday with security agencies, and he had instructed security personnel to ensure coordination.

"I have also instructed them to maintain strict vigil along the international border. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have already informed us about what to do and what not to do, and accordingly, we are working. We are prepared and working as per the directions of the Central Government," he added.