Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega election campaign in Agartala on April 17, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Tuesday visited Swami Vivekananda Maidan at Agartala to inspect the preparations.

As per BJP sources, PM Modi will land at MBB Airport around 2PM and address the election rally at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on April 17.



Dr. Saha's visit Swami Vivekananda Maidan to ensure the readiness of the venue for the Prime Minister's program.



After inspecting the site, Dr. Saha said, “We have come here to inspect the preparedness. Wherever works are pending, I have instructed them to finish them as soon as possible. I hope that everything will be okay, and I want to appeal to all the people of the state to come and listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Swami Vivekananda Maidan. The program will start at 2 PM.”



During his visit, Dr. Saha reviewed various arrangements, including security preparedness at the venue. Additionally, he provided necessary advice on various important issues to the officials involved in the preparations.