Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on May 5, attended a voluntary blood donation camp at Agartala's Pragna Bhavan and interacted with the donors.

The chief minister inaugurated the camp by lighting the ceremonial lamp and visited the donor area. He appreciated the spirit of volunteerism among the participants and emphasised the importance of regular blood donation to save lives.

The camp, organised by the Tripura State Blood Transfusion Council (TSBTC), event saw active participation from various sections of society.

Earlier on April 26, while speaking at the inauguration of a blood donation camp organised on the occasion of the 70th foundation day of the Deed Writers' Association in Agartala, Saha said that the present state government is continually working for the overall welfare of the people, and this trend will continue.

"Apart from this, Tripura holds a significant position in the country in terms of blood donation. This trend should be maintained in the future as well," he remarked.

"I have prior acquaintances with many members of this association. Today, I have paid tribute to the late officials of this organisation. You are working for the people, which is a social responsibility. The common people visit Deed Writers for matters related to land, property, etc. They come to you with trust and hope that their work will be done legally, and there will be no problems in the future," the CM said.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister also stated that the blood donation camp organised by the Deed Writers' Association would send a positive message to society.

"You have organised this camp out of social responsibility. Donating surplus blood can save the lives of patients in need. Tripura holds a significant place in the country in terms of blood donation, and this trend is expected to continue. There are currently 14 blood banks in the state, comprising 12 government-run and two private ones. More blood banks are expected to be established in the coming days."

"We now have a system for blood classification, which wasn't in place before. We are working to improve the welfare of the people," he added in a statement.