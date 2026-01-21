Tripura CM invites BJP national president Nitin Nabin to visit state

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has invited newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin to visit Tripura and hold discussions on strategies to further strengthen the party in the state.

Speaking about the meeting, Dr Saha said he congratulated Nabin on assuming the party’s top post and extended the invitation on behalf of Tripura. He noted that while the BJP president’s tenure is usually for three years, this time no extension was granted, making the transition significant.

“After a long time, Nitin Nabin has taken over as the national president. I congratulated him and invited him to Tripura. He has earlier visited the North East, including Tripura, several times for party work. Now, as the All India president, I am confident he will visit the state,” Dr Saha said.

The chief minister said their discussions focused on key organisational issues, with an emphasis on strengthening the BJP’s presence and functioning in Tripura.

“Although my visit to his residence was brief, the discussion was meaningful. He provided guidance on several fronts. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised, under his leadership, the party and the government will work together to realise the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Dr Saha added.