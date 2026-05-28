Tripura CM invites national leaders to visit Tripura Sundari Temple

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah, members of the Union Cabinet, Governors, Lieutenant Governors, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories to visit the revered Tripura Sundari Temple in Gomati district.

In a letter addressed to national leaders, the Tripura Chief Minister highlighted the historical, spiritual and cultural significance of the temple, which is recognised as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in India.

Saha stated that the temple, with a history spanning over five centuries, stands as a symbol of Tripura’s rich heritage, faith and communal harmony. He noted that devotees and pilgrims from across the country and abroad visit the shrine every year to seek blessings of Goddess Tripura Sundari.

The Chief Minister also referred to the annual Diwali Fair held at the temple premises, which attracts lakhs of devotees and tourists and has emerged as one of Tripura’s biggest religious and cultural gatherings.

Highlighting recent developments, Saha said major infrastructural and beautification works have been undertaken in and around the temple area under the Government of India’s PRASAD Scheme during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed hope that visits by national leaders to the temple would help promote Tripura’s spiritual tourism and further strengthen the state’s presence on India’s tourism and cultural map.