Tripura CM joins consecration of 15-ft Ma Soundarya Chinmoyee statue in Mohanpur

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on April 21 attended the consecration and sacred Kumbhabhisheka ceremony of the statue of Ma Soundarya Chinmoyee at Mohanpur, in the presence of the revered Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Mohan Bhagwat.

The statue, crafted from a single granite stone and standing 15 feet tall, has been installed at the premises of Chinmaya Mission School. The ceremony marked a significant spiritual and cultural occasion in the region.

Set in a serene and open environment, the site features 27 pillars inscribed with verses from Soundarya Lahari, composed by Adi Shankaracharya, along with teachings that promote spiritual reflection and a deeper understanding of cosmic connection.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the sacred site will evolve into a prominent centre for spiritual, contemplative, devotional, and cultural inspiration, while also contributing to the educational landscape of the state.