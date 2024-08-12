Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan event on August 12 at Battala in Agartala as part of the lead-up to the 78th Independence Day celebrations. The event, focused on promoting cleanliness and hygiene, is part of the nationwide campaign aimed at creating a cleaner and healthier environment.

Saha took to the social media platform X to express his support for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, "Proud to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign called by PM Narendra Modi. Contributed to its success by participating in a Swachh Bharat campaign at Battala market area today. Let's celebrate our independence in a clean & dignified environment, reflecting the true spirit of freedom."

The event included street cleaning, public space maintenance, and waste management in the Battala area, with a focus on segregating and disposing of plastic waste.

Saha also engaged with participants, acknowledging their efforts and urging them to continue adopting eco-friendly practices. This initiative is part of a series of activities organised by the Tripura government to mark Independence Day, reinforcing the state's commitment to the national cleanliness drive and honouring the spirit of freedom through responsible civic action.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign nationwide, encouraging citizens to hoist the tricolour on homes, shops, and offices. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to participate in this campaign as part of the 78th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. In his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' on July 28, Modi called on all Indians to take part in the campaign to celebrate Independence Day.