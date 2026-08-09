Tripura CM lauds blood donation camp, calls voluntary donation a commitment to humanity
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised a blood donation camp organised by Ward 20. He said voluntary blood donation reflects humanity and strengthens social responsibility.
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Story highlights
- Saha said humanitarian efforts build compassion, service and social responsibility in society
- He congratulated organisers for holding the programme and mobilising community participation
- The Chief Minister thanked donors for contributing to life-saving support
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 9 praised the initiative of a blood donation camp organised by Ward No. 20, describing voluntary blood donation as a unique commitment to humanity.
Addressing the programme, Saha said such humanitarian initiatives strengthen the spirit of compassion, social responsibility and service in society.
The Chief Minister congratulated the organisers and extended his appreciation to all those who voluntarily donated blood to help save lives.
He emphasised the importance of encouraging more people to come forward for voluntary blood donation and participate in initiatives aimed at supporting those in need.
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