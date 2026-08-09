Tripura CM lauds blood donation camp, calls voluntary donation a commitment to humanity

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 9 praised the initiative of a blood donation camp organised by Ward No. 20, describing voluntary blood donation as a unique commitment to humanity.

Addressing the programme, Saha said such humanitarian initiatives strengthen the spirit of compassion, social responsibility and service in society.

The Chief Minister congratulated the organisers and extended his appreciation to all those who voluntarily donated blood to help save lives.

He emphasised the importance of encouraging more people to come forward for voluntary blood donation and participate in initiatives aimed at supporting those in need.