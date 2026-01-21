Tripura CM lauds Centre’s commitment to inclusive development, connectivity

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on January 21 acknowledged the Centre’s role in the state’s development, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he described as sustained support for inclusive growth, connectivity and peace in the northeastern state.

The chief minister was responding to the Prime Minister’s statehood day message to the people of Tripura. In a post on X, Saha said the greetings reaffirmed the Centre’s “steadfast commitment to inclusive development, enhanced connectivity, peace, and prosperity in the northeast”.

He added that the Prime Minister’s “constant affection” and “reassuring presence” had helped address long-standing challenges in the region. According to Saha, Tripura had gained not only development but also “dignity, confidence, and hope for a brighter tomorrow” under the current leadership.

Modi, in his message, reflected on what he called a long-standing sense of alienation felt by people of the northeast, including Tripura, from the national mainstream. He said it was an “honour” for his government to work towards changing this reality by reducing physical distances and strengthening emotional ties with the region.

The Prime Minister also referred to governance efforts over the past eight years, pointing to coordinated work by the NDA government at the Centre and the state administration. In a letter to Saha, Modi said these efforts were aligned with the mandate given by the people of Tripura in the 2018 and 2023 Assembly elections.

Tripura attained full statehood on January 21, 1972, and the day is marked annually to reflect on the state’s political journey and development priorities.