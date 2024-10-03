Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha appealed for everyone’s cooperation to maintain the cleanliness of the state and lauded the role of the women from various self-help groups for their tireless work in this regard.

Dr. Saha made these remarks while attending the closing ceremony of “Swachhata Hi Seva” at Rabindra Bhavan on Tuesday.

On this day, Dr. Saha also inaugurated a vending zone in Children’s Park.

“Today is the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, as well as Mahalaya. We have inaugurated a vending zone in Children’s Park. Previously, vendors used to set up their shops around the city in a scattered manner without a proper address. Discussions on this matter have been ongoing for many days. This vending zone is part of the Agartala Smart City Project Limited and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India scheme, which includes vending carts with a specific design. I have instructed all vendors to keep the city clean, which is the main objective,” he said.

Dr. Saha emphasized that when discussing food streets, cleanliness must always be maintained.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always emphasized cleanliness. If we all take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in our own areas, we can build a ‘Swachh Agartala’ and a ‘Swachh Tripura.’ We started this program on September 17, and today is the last day. We must maintain cleanliness in offices, schools, and homes. When we wear clean clothes and keep our books in good condition, we feel good. I have visited many offices where I saw huge stocks of dusty files. I then spoke with the Chief Secretary and allocated 10% of the budget for the cleanliness of offices and other establishments, which was also passed in the cabinet. This is not just the government's responsibility but everyone’s. During the Swachhata Abhiyan, women from SHGs worked tirelessly. Cleanliness is a continuous process and requires everyone’s cooperation,” he said.