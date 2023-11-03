Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday lauded the key role of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawans in combating insurgency and maintaining law and order in the state.



Dr. Saha said this while addressing the passing out parade of the new batch of TSR-IR (men & women) at KTDS Police Training Academy in Agartala.

In view of growing insurgency in Tripura during 1980s, Tripura State Rifles was raised on the pattern of Central Para Military Force (CPMF). Subsequently, Tripura Legislative Assembly passed Tripura State Rifles Act. 1983. Based on that Act, the 1st Battalion of TSR came into existence on 12th March. 1984.



For the first time, women have been included in Tripura's pride, TSR.



“TSR has worked tirelessly to combat insurgency in the state. I have witnessed TSR jawans going above and beyond their regular duties. In 1990, the second battalion of TSR was formed. With our 856 km long border with Bangladesh, TSR was deployed along the border as a second layer of security during times of insurgency. TSR played a pivotal role in combating insurgency, working in collaboration with other central paramilitary forces,” he stated.

He said that TSR personnel are also stationed in and around the Parliament in New Delhi alongside Delhi Police. In Chhattisgarh, one battalion of TSR is also deployed.

“During elections, we also receive requests for TSR deployment. In the recent election, they were dispatched to different states for election duty,” said Dr Saha.