In a landmark move aimed at easing the burden on patients’ families, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today launched a mid-day meal service at just Rs 10 at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Pant Hospital.



Describing the initiative as historic, Dr. Saha lauded the efforts of the Health Department, Rogi Kalyan Samiti, and the Rotary Club in bringing the scheme to fruition.



“Thousands of patients from across the state visit AGMC and GB Pant Hospital daily, often accompanied by family members who endure long waiting hours. Many of them struggle to afford proper meals. To address this concern, we have introduced this affordable mid-day meal service,” Dr. Saha said.



He noted that the meal, comprising rice, vegetables, egg curry, and dal, is available at an unbelievable price of Rs 10, ensuring nutritious food for the patient’s kin.



“I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making this initiative possible. It is yet another step towards public welfare,” he added.



Dr. Saha also shared the state government’s ambitious proposal to construct a shelter house for people accompanying patients, providing them with a comfortable stay during difficult times.





“Our government is committed to taking one welfare decision after another,” he asserted.

With the summer heat intensifying, Dr. Saha, who also holds the Health Minister’s portfolio, advised people to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.





“Last year, we had to close schools due to soaring temperatures. While the situation hasn’t reached that level yet, we are closely monitoring the weather conditions. Doctors have been instructed to guide children on necessary precautions during this hot spell,” he stated.