Tripura CM launches AI-based complaint system to make Agartala a ‘zero-complaint’ city

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has launched a WhatsApp-based complaint reporting system and an artificial intelligence (AI)-based response mechanism to address civic issues in Agartala, with the aim of making the city a “zero-complaint” area.

The system was launched on Friday, October 9, during an event at Rabindra Bhavan, where Saha also virtually laid the foundation stones for two drinking water projects in Collegetila under Ward No. 24 of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

The projects include a surface water treatment plant with a capacity of 6.81 million litres and an overhead water tank with a capacity of 680 kilolitres. The two projects will cost Rs 18.17 crore, according to the Chief Minister.

Saha also flagged off 10 vehicles equipped with modern facilities for the Chief Minister’s Rapid Response Team. The vehicles and truck-mounted water tankers have been procured at a cost of Rs 2.78 crore, according to the statement.

Speaking at the event, Saha said access to safe drinking water was essential to building a citizen-friendly urban environment. He said the state government was working to ensure a supply of clean drinking water in every ward under the municipal corporation.

The Chief Minister said the AI-based response mechanism and complaint reporting system were being introduced to address residents’ grievances more efficiently. He added that the initiative was a first for Tripura and expected it to benefit residents across the municipal corporation’s four zones.

Referring to the state government’s ‘Amar Sarkar’ portal, Saha said the new system would provide another platform for residents to report civic problems and seek redressal.

He also acknowledged that road and water pipeline projects had caused temporary inconvenience in some areas but said the problems would be resolved once the development work was completed.

Saha further alleged that drinking water infrastructure in Agartala had not been renovated during the previous 25 years of government, resulting in several problems for residents.