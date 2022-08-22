The rise in the number of road accidents, which is leading to deaths, is a matter of great concern in Tripura, and it is increasing at a rate of 8 percent and 2.5 percent every month in the state, said Tripura’s Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday, adding that one of the prime causes behind accidents is reckless driving, often under the influence of liquor or drugs.

The CM made the remarks in the presence of DGP Tripura Police Amitabh Ranjan and other senior officials after flagging off four highway patrolling vehicles that will provide round-the-clock surveillance along 130 kilometres of the national highway between Agartala and Sabroom in four districts across the state.

The CM praised the initiative of the state police, stating that it will undoubtedly reduce accidents on the route and save lives and property.

Furthermore, he stated that these vehicles outfitted with speedometers, breathalyzers, and EPOS challan delivery machines will aid in reducing rash driving because lawbreakers will be fearful due to the constant movement of these highway patrolling vehicles.

According to data, approximately 90,000 vehicles from the state ply the state's highways each month, with an additional 10,000 from outside the state.

Similar highway patrolling vehicles shall soon also be launched for the north part of the state informed Dr Saha who is also the Home Minister of the state.