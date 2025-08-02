Tripura CM launches 'Navdisha Abhiyan' to empower marginalized families

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday launched the ambitious Navdisha Abhiyan, a campaign aimed at socio-economic upliftment of poor and marginalized families across the state.



Speaking at the Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh held at Pragya Bhavan, Dr. Saha reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring holistic development in backward block areas, emphasizing the need for inclusive growth across all communities.



“The government has prioritized extending essential services and opportunities to every section of society. Our goal is 100% completion and saturation of schemes, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

As part of the new initiative, ₹50 crore and ₹32 crore have been allocated to set up 80 Integrated Farming Clusters (IFCs) under Navdisha Abhiyan, which seeks to bring families currently outside the self-help group (SHG) ecosystem into the fold of livelihood and income-generating activities.



According to the Chief Minister, Tripura currently has 1.08 lakh SHGs, with 4.84 lakh women actively associated with 53,951 groups under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM).



“Many families remain excluded from SHG benefits due to various socio-economic reasons. Navdisha aims to bridge that gap and enable sustainable development,” Dr. Saha added.

The CM also highlighted the launch of the TRIPTI project, targeting the development of around 4,000 poor families in the Ganganagar block of Dhalai district and Dashda block of North Tripura. Meanwhile, the Mukhyamantri Navdisha Campaign will focus on uplifting around 10,000 families across 16 blocks.

Dr. Saha informed that the state's performance under the Sampoornata Abhiyan—a national campaign focused on 100% implementation of welfare schemes in aspirational districts and blocks—was recently lauded by NITI Aayog officials during a visit to Tripura.

“Tripura’s Rural Development Department is effectively working as the nodal agency and is following NITI Aayog’s six key indicators, including health, nutrition, education, agriculture, and social development,” the CM said.

Underscoring efforts toward tribal welfare, Dr. Saha announced an increase in the monthly honorarium of Samajpatis (tribal leaders) from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000. He noted that the state is actively working towards better integration and empowerment of Janajati communities.

“The integration of castes and tribes is a priority for this government. Alongside infrastructure and livelihoods, we are focusing on dignity, representation, and recognition,” he said.

Dr. Saha concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive development and robust monitoring to ensure effective implementation of schemes at the grassroots.