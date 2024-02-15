In a significant stride towards ensuring universal health coverage, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha unveiled the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (CM-JAY) on Thursday, a health insurance initiative set to extend the coverage of Rs 5 lakh to 4.15 lakh families in the state.

"The Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana is designed to benefit individuals not covered by Ayushman Bharat or any other governmental insurance scheme. This marks a milestone in making healthcare accessible and affordable to all. CM-JAY is a crucial step towards ensuring health assurance for everyone, allowing beneficiaries to avail medical benefits of up to Rs. 5 lakh," stated Dr. Saha.

Addressing the challenges faced by individuals during medical emergencies, Dr Saha, who also serves as the Health Minister of Tripura, underscored the importance of addressing this issue.

Highlighting the success of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, covering approximately 5.12 lakh families out of 9.75 lakh families in the state, Dr Saha explained the motivation behind launching CM-JAY.

"People approach me from different regions seeking assistance for health-related issues. While we do provide help, achieving a 100% saturation level was challenging. In alignment with PM-JAY, we introduced the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana to cover around 4.15 lakh people," clarified Dr. Saha.

He emphasized the primary objective of delivering comprehensive medical facilities and free insurance coverage. Beneficiaries are now able to receive treatment from both government and private hospitals within and outside the state. Additionally, free medicines will be provided for up to 15 days following discharge from the hospital.

"Aligned with the Prime Minister's directives, we have incorporated similar provisions here. State government employees relinquishing existing medical allowances and medical reimbursement will be encompassed in the CM-JAY-2023 scheme. Today signifies a historic moment as we strive to enhance the health system in Tripura. Our government remains dedicated to delivering improved and quality healthcare to all," added Dr. Saha.