Tripura CM launches 'Save the Field Campaign' to promote sustainable organic farming

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on June 26 inaugurated the 'Save the Field Campaign', an initiative of the Government of India aimed at promoting sustainable, organic energy-dependent agriculture and encouraging environmentally responsible farming practices.

Addressing the inaugural session of a one-day workshop held at the Bamutia Berimura School premises, the Chief Minister said the campaign has been launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen India's agriculture sector and support the country's farm-dependent economy.

Saha said modern agriculture should not be driven solely by economic gains through the use of chemicals but must also embrace responsibility and accountability towards future generations.

He encouraged participating farmers to adopt sustainable agricultural practices and highlighted the importance of organic farming in ensuring environmental conservation, soil health and long-term agricultural productivity.