Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 17 launched a statewide Intensified Information Education and Communication (IEC) campaign at the Secretariat to raise mass awareness among the people of the state about HIV and AIDS.

This campaign, organised by the Tripura State AIDS Control Society, will continue for the next two months.

During the event, CM Saha held a review meeting on HIV/AIDS-related issues at the Secretariat.

In the meeting, the chief minister emphasised the importance of identifying the sources of HIV infection and AIDS and taking extensive public awareness and precautionary measures accordingly.

He stated that AIDS infection can be controlled through widespread public awareness, further adding, "Students from school to college level should be made aware of the dangers of this disease. Moreover, school teachers and related personnel should take responsibility for preventing HIV infection. Permission has already been granted to start drug rehabilitation centers in eight districts of the state, which was also mentioned in the state budget. Additionally, another rehabilitation center with modern facilities will be constructed in Bishramganj under Sepahijala District."

In the review meeting, he stressed increased screening of HIV/AIDS patients and ensuring they receive treatment under regular observation. He noted that Sikkim has the lowest number of AIDS patients among the Northeastern states and called for Tripura's rate to be further reduced.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary JK Sinha highlighted the need for responsible awareness before disseminating information about AIDS to avoid creating unnecessary confusion.

The government has undertaken numerous steps to combat HIV/AIDS, including conducting more than 100 awareness programs for students in various colleges and schools from January to July this year. Through a pictorial report, 31 colleges and higher education institutions in eight districts of the state have been enrolled in the Red Ribbon Club, and IEC materials have been distributed free of cost to various schools and colleges.

Additionally, 13 voluntary organisations are working in the state to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Secretary to Chief Minister PK Chakraborty, Director General of State Police Amitabh Ranjan, Finance Secretary Apoorba Roy, Special Secretary of Education Department Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Secretary of Social Welfare and Social Education Department Tapas Roy, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from all districts, the Project Director of Tripura State AIDS Control Society, and others.