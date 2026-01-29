Tripura CM Launches Tech-Driven Adaptive Learning Labs in 210 Government Schools

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on January 28, Wednesday, inaugurated personalised adaptive learning laboratories in 210 government schools across the state, marking a major step towards technology-driven, student-centric education.

The initiative, expected to benefit around 64,000 students, is designed to identify individual learning abilities and tailor teaching methods accordingly. The facilities were launched simultaneously from a state-level programme held at Maharani Tulsibati Higher Secondary Girls’ School in Agartala.

Addressing the gathering, Saha said every child possesses unique talents and the education system must evolve to support individual growth. He noted that data-based tools and modern technology would play a key role in improving the overall quality of school education in Tripura.

“The personalised adaptive learning system will help students engage better with their studies while fostering critical thinking and creativity,” the chief minister said.

Emphasising a balanced approach, Saha stressed the importance of encouraging originality alongside science-based learning and nurturing respect for India’s cultural traditions. He added that reducing academic pressure and ensuring a healthy learning environment remain key priorities of the state government.

Referring to ongoing reforms, the chief minister said the government is strengthening higher education infrastructure by establishing new colleges and universities to improve access to quality education. “Our goal is to develop Tripura as an education hub in the region,” he said, adding that special focus is being given to modernising education in tribal areas to ensure inclusive growth.

Saha also highlighted several flagship education initiatives being implemented in the state, including the Super 30 Project, Nipun Tripura, Vidya Setu Module, Mission Mukul and Saharsh Karyam.