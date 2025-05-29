Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday launched the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in Sepahijala district, underlining the need for technology-driven solutions to improve agricultural productivity. The campaign, part of the national Viksit Sankalp Yatra, aims to connect farmers with modern practices, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the event in Bishramganj, Saha said, “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is part of the prime minister’s dream of the 'Viksit Sankalp Yatra'. The PM wants farmers to practice agriculture by the opinions of scientists for more productivity.”

Saha emphasised AI’s role in transforming farming, pointing to how pineapple farmers are now receiving accurate weather alerts, allowing them to protect crops in advance. “Pest infection in rubber plantations can be checked if drones are used. It will give immense benefits to rubber planters,” he added.

The chief minister said technology is already making a difference. Under the Digital Krishi Mission, farmers are gaining access to seeds tailored for specific regions. The government, he noted, is actively working to improve the quality of agricultural produce.

Reinforcing the push for tech-enabled agriculture, Saha shared that Tripura farmers’ average monthly income has more than doubled—from Rs 6,580 in 2015-16 to Rs 13,590 in 2025-26. He attributed this growth to various government initiatives, including Rs 848.64 crore disbursed under the PM Kisan Yojana and Rs 446 crore provided for paddy production.

Tripura, with approximately 4.72 lakh mostly marginal farmers, has been at the forefront of recent investment activity. Saha said the state attracted nearly half of the ₹30,000 crore worth of MoUs signed at the Rising Northeast Conclave held in New Delhi.

Modernisation of agricultural markets is also underway. “Rs 303 crore has been spent to modernise 144 agricultural markets in the state so that farmers can sell their crop without any trouble,” he said.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath joined the chief minister at the launch event, reinforcing the government’s commitment to making agriculture a growth engine for Tripura’s economy.