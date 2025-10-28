Tripura CM launches Wi-Fi facilities in 11 government colleges, urges use of AI and internet for public welfare

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 28 emphasized the importance of embracing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet for the welfare and advancement of society. He said that technology, when used responsibly, can become a powerful tool for progress in every field.

CM Saha made these remarks while launching Wi-Fi facilities in 11 government colleges (Phase II) and inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana for the academic year 2024–25 at a function held at the Government Arts and Crafts College, Lichu Bagan, Agartala. The event was jointly organized by the Information Technology Department and the Higher Education Department.



Highlighting the benefits of digital connectivity, the Chief Minister said,“Having a Wi-Fi system brings multiple benefits to both students and institutions. So far, Wi-Fi services have been launched in 19 government colleges across the state. Today, we are extending this facility to 11 more institutions. This initiative will greatly enhance students’ access to technology and learning resources.”

He further acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a technologically empowered India, noting that the youth play a central role in shaping the nation’s future.



“India’s youth, aged between 18 and 35 years, constitute about 60–65 percent of the total population. This is our greatest strength and a matter of pride, as no other country in the world has such a vast young population,” CM Saha said.



The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the youth will play a pivotal role in realizing the Prime Minister’s dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.



Speaking about the state’s progress, CM Saha said,“Tripura is advancing rapidly in all sectors. Recently, Tripura was declared the third fully literate state in the country, as per UNESCO guidelines — after Goa and Mizoram. Technology now influences every sphere of life, and we must continue to integrate it effectively.”

“With Wi-Fi now available in colleges, students won’t have to spend from their own pockets for Internet access,” he added.



CM Saha also mentioned that the state government has introduced a Start-up Policy to encourage innovation and attract investment. “Investors from outside the state are showing keen interest. Airtel has already been allotted space to establish data centers,” he said.



The Chief Minister underscored the growing importance of technology in all fields — from medical science and agriculture to communication and entrepreneurship.



“AI and the Internet must be used to accelerate growth and improve lives. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp demonstrate how deeply technology is integrated into our daily routines. The ultimate goal should be to use these tools for the betterment of society,” he emphasized.

CM Saha concluded by urging everyone to use technology ethically and purposefully, stating,