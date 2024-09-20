Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday laid the foundation stone for an Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded water supply improvement project. The initiative, aimed at upgrading water supply systems in 12 towns across the state, has been allocated Rs 530 crore by the ADB, with Rs 330 crore already disbursed.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony in Udaipur, Gomati district, CM Saha emphasized the project's potential impact on approximately 75,000 families in 12 civic bodies. "Once completed, the project will benefit nearly 4 lakh people, significantly improving access to clean water," he said.

The project will include the installation of 305 km of new water pipelines, 25 deep tubewells, 18 iron removal plants, and four water treatment facilities. It will be executed in three phases over the next three years.

Chief Minister Saha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support, urging officials to ensure the funds are utilized effectively.

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