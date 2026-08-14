Tripura CM lays foundation stone for Agartala Government Eye Hospital
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone for the Agartala Government Eye Hospital at the Capital Complex area. The G+4 project is expected to widen specialised eye care access and strengthen the state's healthcare network.
- The proposed G+4 building is slated for completion within two years
- Modern infrastructure and advanced facilities are planned for comprehensive treatment services
- The new institution is aimed at delivering tertiary-level ophthalmic care
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone for the Agartala Government Eye Hospital at the Capital Complex area, marking a major step towards strengthening advanced eye-care services in the state.
The proposed G+4 hospital building is scheduled to be developed within two years and will be equipped with modern infrastructure and advanced facilities to provide comprehensive eye-care services.
Saha described the project as a significant milestone for Tripura’s healthcare sector and expressed confidence that the tertiary eye-care hospital would emerge as one of the leading eye-care institutions in the Northeast and develop into a Centre of Excellence.
The project is expected to expand access to specialised eye-care services and strengthen Tripura’s healthcare infrastructure.
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