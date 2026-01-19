Tripura CM lays foundation stone for extension of Tripura Bhavan in Delhi

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on January 19, laid the foundation stone for the extension of Tripura Bhavan in New Delhi, a project aimed at strengthening facilities for people from the state visiting the national capital.

The Rs 2.95-crore project will see the construction of six rooms and two hall rooms at Tripura Bhavan, located on Bir Tikendrajit Marg in New Delhi. Announcing the development in a social media post, Saha said the expansion would enhance the Bhavan’s infrastructure and improve accommodation and support services for Tripura residents coming to Delhi for medical treatment, education, cultural engagements and business-related activities.

“This will strengthen Tripura Bhavan’s infrastructure and enhance facilities for our people visiting the national capital. We are committed to building modern and efficient infrastructure for a Viksit Tripura,” the chief minister said.

Saha, who arrived in Delhi on January 18, also met BJP national working president Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters. He said the meeting involved detailed discussions on organisational matters and the state government’s development initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister also extended an invitation to Nabin to visit Tripura.

Despite the completion of organisational elections in the BJP’s Tripura unit, the party has not yet appointed a new state president. The central leadership has asked the incumbent president, Rajib Bhattacharjee, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, to continue in the post for the time being, Saha said.