Tripura CM leads public outreach in Agartala, highlights 11 years of BJP rule

Marking 11 years of BJP-led governance at the Centre, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched a public outreach campaign in Agartala on Saturday, engaging directly with citizens to highlight what he called "transformative achievements" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Saha, joined by party workers early in the morning, distributed leaflets detailing the government's initiatives and held brief interactions with residents. The outreach, part of a nationwide campaign by the BJP, aimed to inform the public about key reforms and welfare measures implemented over the past decade.

Speaking to reporters during the event, Saha said, “It is a day of pride for every Indian. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has progressed on the path of peace, unity, and development. We bow in respect to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who laid down his life for the unity of our nation.”

One of the central themes of the campaign was the focus on the poor and marginalised through the BJP's Garib Kalyan initiatives. Saha said these efforts reflect the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, adding that significant changes have been made in infrastructure, particularly in transportation.

The CM also cited major policy moves such as the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, calling it a decisive step in achieving full constitutional integration of Jammu and Kashmir.

The day coincided with the 125th birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. CM Saha paid tribute to Mookerjee, calling his role in India's national integration “historic and inspirational.” “We bow in respect to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who laid down his life for the unity of our nation,” he said.

The outreach in Agartala drew participation from party workers and local residents, with the atmosphere reflecting both political engagement and patriotic sentiment.