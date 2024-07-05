Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha led a state-wide plantation drive on July 5, resulting in 5 lakh saplings being planted across the state in just 5 minutes. The event, held near Taranagar on NH 108 B in West Tripura's Mohanpur sub-division, was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Ek pedh maa ke naam" (One tree in mother's name) campaign launched on World Environment Day.

Saha, joined by Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma and Agriculture and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, emphasised the importance of environmental conservation and combating climate change. "Ecological balance is very important. It is a symbiotic relationship between man and tree. To counter global warming, trees are very important," Saha stated.

The chief minister distributed saplings to local residents, highlighting the government's commitment to sustainable practices and a greener future. Forest Minister Debbarma outlined plans to plant trees on degraded land, including areas affected by national highway construction.

The forest department has set an ambitious target of planting an additional 40 to 45 lakh trees by year-end. Debbarma noted, "We already have 76 lakh seedlings and we will try to take them to 50 lakh fully grown trees."