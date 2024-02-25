Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday criticized the CPI-M claiming that the primary focus of the CPI-M was to mislead and impoverish the people



CM Saha said this while addressing a Lavyarthi Sammelan organized by the 8-Town Bordowali mandal at Muktadhara Auditorium in Agartala.



He stated that the primary focus of the CPIM was to mislead and impoverish the people.



“We have increased the social pension. In India, Tripura is the only state where the government pays Rs 2000 as a social pension. CPIM has ruled the state for the last 35 years. What have they accomplished? We always said that this government was for the poor. They never respected the people, and the main aim of CPIM was to deceive the people. Another one of their agendas was to keep people poor so that they would support their party. Those who did not adhere to their rules were suppressed and oppressed," he said.



CM Saha highlighted that during the CPIM's rule, Tripura witnessed numerous incidents of violence, forcing people to leave the state to save their lives.

He emphasized that the present government does not support such a culture.



"CPIM used to conduct elections through organized rigging. In the 2023 Assembly election, not a single violent incident occurred. Nobody thought that an election without violence was possible in Tripura, but yes, the election was peaceful. During my meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I raised this issue. People have faith in us and supported us. Both CPIM and Congress are known for their unruly behavior. People are aware of their real agenda," he added.