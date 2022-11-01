Announcing ‘Mission 2023’ Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on November 1 makes a clarion call to achieve victory in all the 60 seats in the forthcoming assembly election which is slated to be held by end of February next year.

The Chief Minister announced the same while addressing the ‘Jan Asirbad Yatra’ of the ruling BJP in Chawmanu Assembly Constituency under the Dhalai district.

Making the announcement of the poll campaign, Chief Minister Dr Saha also claimed that the government has done a lot of work which will take more than two years to inaugurate.

“Within a less period of time, we have done a lot of developmental work but have no time to inaugurate. Before 2018 there was left front government and what we have seen, they have created an environment of terrorism. Years after years we have seen an environment of political terrorism, attacks on common people and etc”, Saha added.

He, however, blamed the then-left-front government saying that during their period nepotism was practiced significantly.

“During left front government there was nepotism in government jobs, transfers of officials and etc. Those who will not participate in the procession of CPIM will not get jobs. But even after participating in rallies and getting jobs, they eventually had to lose their job because of High Court’s order. The Left fronts are responsible for 10, 323 terminated teachers. They have provided jobs without following rules and nepotism is one of the major reasons”, he said adding that after 2018 to date all the jobs were provided in a transparent way.

“Our main motto is transparent. We are following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The current state government led by the BJP in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to deliver 'good governance to every home. It is for this purpose that the government has taken up the campaign program of 'Good governance at every home. But due to the autumn festival and natural calamities, this program has some impact. So the state cabinet has decided to extend this program till December 25”, the CM avowed.

Lashing over the CPIM the CM said, “Many times the oppositions have alleged that they can’t go out to hold party events because of no democracy. But if you see, they have held so many events despite claiming there is no democracy. During their time people have suffered. Now people are free and can breathe freely. And for we have to full fill Mission 23 and have to win 60 out 60 seats to form government again”.

Today during the event 350 voters from 150 families leaving TIPRA Motha and CPIM joined BJP in presence of BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma, and others.