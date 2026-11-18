Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 18 accused the CPI(M) of presiding over killings, abductions and arson during its 35 years in power, and described the party as a successor to the violent legacy of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

Addressing an election rally in Kailashahar in Unakoti district, Saha said the people would not bring the communists back to power because of their alleged misdeeds during their rule.

"Killings, arson and abductions were part of its governance. They are the successors to (Joseph) Stalin, who had carried out countless murders to stay in power. People will never bring the CPI(M) back to power," he claimed.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled Tripura for 35 years in two phases before the BJP came to power following the 2018 Assembly elections.

Saha urged voters to support the BJP in the upcoming Kailashahar Municipal Council (KMC) elections, scheduled for November 27. He said the state government had laid the foundation for and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 1,500 crore in the previous financial year and another Rs 1,300 crore so far in 2026-27.

"If you want development, you must vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections to be held on November 27," the chief minister said.

Saha also said he had taken up the proposed railway link between Dharmanagar in North Tripura and Kailashahar in Unakoti with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his recent visit to New Delhi. He claimed that the project had been sanctioned.

Accusing the CPI(M) and Congress of misrule, Saha expressed confidence that the BJP would win all 21 civic bodies by a bigger margin than it secured in the 2021 elections.

