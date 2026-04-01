Tripura CM Manik Saha accuses Tipra Motha chief Pradyot of going to Delhi to 'ally with BJP, loot' tribal funds

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday, April 1, accused Tipra Motha Party (TMP) chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma of approaching the BJP in Delhi with the intent of gaining access to development funds meant for tribal communities.

Addressing an election rally for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council at Birchandramanu in South Tripura, Saha claimed, "It was Debbarma who went to Delhi to ally with the BJP so that his party could loot money meant for the development of tribal people."

He further alleged that TMP leaders had proposed offering a limited number of seats to the BJP during talks in the national capital, an offer that was declined, stating that the saffron party remains “the biggest political organisation”.

The remarks come despite TMP being a partner in the BJP-led coalition government in Tripura. However, the regional party currently administers the tribal council independently, without BJP participation.

Saha said the state government allocates between 39 and 40 per cent of its annual budget towards the welfare of indigenous communities, but argued that development outcomes in tribal areas remain inadequate. He alleged procedural lapses and corruption within the council, stating that funds released by the state had not been properly accounted for.

"The state has been releasing funds to the tribal council, but it is not submitting utilisation certificates as rampant corruption is taking place there," he said, adding that stricter action would follow if the BJP secures control of the council.

Highlighting funding figures, Saha noted that the TTAADC received ₹2,097 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act over the past four years, out of a total state allocation of ₹4,311 crore — roughly 48 per cent of the overall outlay.

Positioning the BJP as a vehicle for governance reforms, Saha promised improved administration, stability and faster development in the tribal council areas. "Development will reach its peak if the BJP forms the government at Khumulwng," he said, expressing confidence of a decisive electoral mandate.

Polling for the tribal council is scheduled for April 12, with counting set to take place on April 17.