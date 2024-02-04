In a move to bolster cancer care, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha declared on February 4 that the state government has earmarked 15 acres of land for the establishment of a new cancer hospital in the North district.

The announcement was made during a poignant event commemorating World Cancer Day at the A B Regional Cancer Hospital in Agartala. Prof. Dr. Saha, who also serves as the Health Minister of Tripura, emphasized the crucial theme of closing the care gap and highlighted the significance of timely cancer treatment for better recovery rates.

Addressing the pressing issue of oral cancer in the North East region, Dr. Saha urged heightened awareness, increased support for cancer patients, and a collective effort to curb tobacco and alcohol consumption.

"The rate of oral cancer is very high in the North East region. Cancer can be reduced if we increase awareness, support the morale of cancer patients, and refrain from chewing tobacco and drinking alcohol. We must also avoid the use of single-use plastic. Prevention is better than cure," Dr. Saha emphasized.

While commending the successful performance of the Atal Bihari Regional Cancer Hospital (ABRCH) in Agartala, Dr. Saha announced the approval of a proposal to allocate 15 acres of land to Eminent Oncologist Dr. R Ravi Kannan, Director of Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (CCHRC), for the establishment of a new cancer hospital. The land will be provided free of cost, aiming to extend the reach of quality cancer care to the North District, benefiting areas like Unakoti.

"In the North East, ABRCH has emerged as one of the best cancer institutes. Our state government, in collaboration with this hospital, is dedicated to providing the best treatment at minimal charges, and more treatment-related facilities will be made available. The decision to allocate 15 acres of land for the new cancer hospital is part of our commitment to furthering accessible healthcare in the region. The focus on North District aims to address the health challenges in Unakoti, where the prevalence of cancer is linked to dietary habits and tobacco use," he added.