Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha appealed to the people in the poll-bound assemblies to uphold the precedent set by the people of Tripura in the 2023 Assembly elections by conducting peaceful and orderly elections in this by-election as well.

The by-election in Tripura’s Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies, located in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, is currently underway. As of 11 AM, the voter turnout was recorded at over 21 per cent.

On Facebook, CM Dr. Saha stated that the by-elections for Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies have already commenced.

“I appeal to the people of these two assemblies to participate in this process with a festive spirit and exercise their democratic rights. I also urge the people of both assembly constituencies to maintain the precedent set by the people of Tripura in the 2023 assembly elections by conducting peaceful and orderly elections in this by-election as well," he said.