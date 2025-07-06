Tiprasa accord implementation process underway: CM Saha in talks with Pradyot

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on July 6, asserted that the Tiprasa Accord will be implemented soon as the implementation process is underway. He also informed that he is in constant touch with the founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

CM Saha said this after Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma claimed that the state and central governments are not doing anything to implement the Tiprasa Accord.

On the MLA's claim of withdrawing support from the BJP, Dr. Saha said that this is an internal matter of the Tipra Motha Party and whatever they decide is their concern.

"I shouldn't comment on this matter, but I haven’t received anything in writing. I am in touch with Pradyot Manikya and the process for implementation of the Tiprasa Accord is on," he added.

Earlier, speaking on various matters, Pradyot said, "Me and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha are in touch. I will also be speaking with Ranjit Debbarma. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given us time to meet this month, so we have to see what he says. The indigenous people are feeling insecure in their villages and are frustrated, which is genuine. We must solve this sentiment, which will be good for Tripura. What is now happening in Bangladesh—many people are crossing the border and settling here—is making the indigenous people here feel insecure."