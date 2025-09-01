Tripura CM slams CPI(M) over "negative mentality"; highlights Janajati development push

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on August 31, launched a sharp attack on opposition parties, accusing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of “confusing people with a negative mentality” during its 25-year rule, while also condemning RJD and Congress leaders for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during the ‘Voter Adhikaar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

Saha also informed that the present government has been working for the development of the Janajati people and Janajati areas.

For that, in the 2024-25 Financial Year, an additional Rs 170 crore has been allocated to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and in the 2025-26 FY, Rs 860 crore has been sanctioned. Saha said this after listening to PM Modi's 125th episode of Mann Ki Baat at Asarambari of Khowai District.

"We have seen how a programme of Mann Ki Baat was attacked in this area. This was the darkest chapter in the entire country, and we cannot accept it. Mann Ki Baat is not a political matter. People eagerly wait for this programme. PM Modi has been working for the development and strengthening of the country. He is building a bridge between the public and himself. You will not find leaders like PM Modi who connect with people through Mann Ki Baat," he said.

"People want PM Modi and want to listen to him. Ok, the last episode, innocent people were physically attacked, their properties were vandalised, they were shifted to hospitals, and I also visited them. Such a culture was prevalent during the 35-year tenure of the CPI(M) and Congress. We don't want such politics," he added.

After the alleged incident of violence, the CM had also announced to continue hosting the listening programme of the Prime Minister's monthly Mann Ki Baat at the same venue as before.

"To give a strong message to miscreants and such anti-nationals against the last violence, I have decided to listen to the next (125th episode) episode of the Mann Ki Baat program at the same venue of Asarambari. I listened to the same among hundreds of Jati-Janajati brothers and Sisters," Saha said, there should be no division between jati janj-ati and we are working to build Ek Tripura Shreshtha Tripura. Without unity, development is not possible," he said.

The chief minister also informed that the present state government is working to develop health infrastructure.

"Law and order have remarkably improved, and police were given a free hand. We have paid our due respects to Maharaja Bir Bikram. We are also working to provide quality education to the Janajati people," he said.

He also criticised former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar for saying no one listens to Mann Ki Baat.

"I want to urge him to come and listen to Mann Ki Baat. They don't want to see development. In the future, they will be found nowhere. They are confusing people and have a negative mentality," he added.

During the program, BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, MDC Bhumika Nanda Reang and other dignitaries were present.