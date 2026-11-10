Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 10 said his government was committed to the all-round development of areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), describing the tribal body as an "integral part" of the state.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly inducted executive members (EMs) of the TTAADC at Khumulwng in West Tripura, Saha said the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution guarantees social, political and economic rights to indigenous communities.

He stressed that rights relating to land, tradition, culture and language must be exercised carefully, while demands raised by the tribal council should be practical.

"The rights relating to land, tradition, culture and language accorded to indigenous people should be exercised carefully. There should not be any gaps in enjoying these rights. There may be demands from the tribal council, but they should be practical," he said, in an apparent reference to the Tipra Motha Party's demand for land rights.

Saha said a committee comprising representatives of the state government and the TTAADC administration had been constituted to examine land-related issues.

He also announced that another committee had been formed to explore the amalgamation of schools with low enrolment with those having higher student strength in tribal council areas, with the aim of improving the quality of education.

"Education is the most important factor for development," he said, adding that the government was planning to establish residential schools in tribal areas on the lines of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

The chief minister said differences could emerge during development work but emphasised that dialogue was essential to resolving disputes.

"Mistakes happen when work is undertaken, and gaps emerge when dialogue stops. We must keep discussing issues to solve problems, as the tribal council is an integral part of the state. Let us work together to build a vibrant Tripura," he said.

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who was also present at the ceremony, thanked Saha for attending the programme.

Debbarma said he had been uncertain about attending the event but decided to be present to show his respect for the chief minister. Reiterating his decision to stay away from direct politics, he said he would continue supporting the people.

He also urged Saha to guide the tribal council administration in fulfilling people's aspirations for development.

Debbarma had guided the Tipra Motha Party to victories in the TTAADC general elections and the village committee elections earlier this year.

