Tripura Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on September 24 announced the launch of a new initiative to apprehend drug kingpins and combat the drug menace in the state. In a seminar organized by the NSS Cell, the Chief Minister inaugurated the celebration of the 55th NSS Day 2023 and emphasized the need for public involvement in creating a movement against drugs.

Dr. Saha praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagement with students and highlighted the significance of India's youth, constituting approximately 65 per cent of the population. He acknowledged the challenges posed by drug smuggling from neighboring regions such as Myanmar, Mizoram, and Tripura to Bangladesh, affecting the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always engages with the students. Today, I also listened to PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat. There are many things we can learn from him. In Mann Ki Baat, he highlighted unique aspects before the country which we never knew before. He always thinks about the youth, which make up around 65% of our population, a resource that is unparalleled and you will found nowhere elese”, said Dr. Saha.

He pointed out that there are conspiracies at play when it is observed that a majority of youths reside in India. This leads to the smuggling of drugs from Myanmar, Mizoram, and Tripura to Bangladesh.

The "Nasha Mukt Tripura" campaign aims to respond to pleas from families to rescue their children from the clutches of drug addiction. Dr. Saha expressed concern over the devastating impact of drug abuse on families and the state's society. The government has already taken several initiatives and made numerous arrests in its efforts to combat the drug trade. The focus now shifts to identifying and apprehending the drug kingpins, with a call for citizens to actively participate in this movement.

Drug abuse remains a pervasive issue in Tripura, with far-reaching consequences. Dr. Saha urged NSS volunteers to join the fight against the drug menace and contribute to making Tripura drug-free.