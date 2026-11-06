Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 6 expressed confidence that the BJP would win all 21 urban local bodies in the upcoming civic elections, asserting that the party was aiming for a bigger mandate this time.

The Chief Minister said the BJP had won 20 of the 21 urban local bodies in the previous elections and was confident of improving its tally to a clean sweep.

“We had won 20 out of 21 urban local bodies last time. This time, we will win all 21 and form our governments in all of them,” Saha said.

He also urged party leaders and workers to work towards securing a bigger victory margin, saying the BJP was seeking a stronger mandate from voters.

Saha said the party would approach the electorate highlighting the development initiatives and achievements of the state government.

He pointed out that the government had undertaken several development projects in both urban and rural areas. However, given the urban focus of the upcoming elections, the BJP would primarily showcase its development work in towns and cities.

“We have been carrying out extensive development work in urban areas as well as in villages. However, since this is an urban election, we are reaching out to people with our development agenda and the work we have undertaken in towns and cities,” he said.

