Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to discuss the need for a permanent deployment of a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion in the state. The CM emphasized the vulnerability of Tripura to natural disasters, particularly earthquakes, due to its location in Zone 5 of the earthquake-prone area.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha highlighted the state government's efforts in disaster mitigation, including training programs for government employees and officials. While the state has witnessed significant floods in recent years, it has been fortunate to avoid major disasters. However, the CM stressed the importance of proactive measures in preparing for potential calamities.

One of the key requests made by the Chief Minister was the permanent deployment of an NDRF battalion in Tripura to enhance the state's disaster response capabilities. The meeting also discussed the issuance of over 12 crore Common Protocol warnings to the people of Tripura in the past year, with additional warnings disseminated through social media platforms. Dr. Saha emphasized the need for the expeditious utilization of the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to support disaster preparedness initiatives.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged the Central Government to provide advanced training to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel who have undergone basic training. Currently, four SDRF companies have been established in Tripura, comprising a total of 552 personnel. To further strengthen the state's disaster management authorities, the government has decided to create 20 more permanent positions.

Dr. Saha highlighted the state's commitment to implementing the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction project in line with the prescribed guidelines. He also commended the effective implementation of Central Government's disaster-related schemes in Tripura, including regular updates to the National Disaster Management Information System portal.

The Chief Minister informed the meeting that disaster management has been integrated into the curriculum of various training institutions and schools affiliated with the state boards. Recognizing the significance of disaster preparedness education, Tripura is taking proactive steps to ensure that future generations are equipped with essential knowledge and skills.