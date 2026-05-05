Tripura CM Manik Saha directs officials to strengthen public services, maintain law and order

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, May 5 said that this present government is the people's government, so the departments should always be vigilant and active in solving the problems of the people.

CM Saha laid special emphasis on the state's traffic system and maintenance of law and order.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said this after he chaired a review meeting held at the Secretariat today to review the progress of various public welfare projects undertaken in the interest of the common people of the state and administrative activities.

District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of 8 districts of the state were present virtually in this Task Monitoring System (TMS) meeting organized at Mahakaran Conference Hall No. 2.

In today's review meeting, CM Saha laid special emphasis on the state's traffic system and maintenance of law and order.

He said that effective steps should be taken quickly to resolve traffic congestion in various district headquarters of the state, including Agartala city, and also directed the concerned authorities to ensure that the weight of heavy vehicles is correctly maintained and that traffic electronic signals are always operational. In addition, transport officials were instructed to quickly complete the construction of new motor stands in the state.

Taking a strong stand in the fight to make the state drug-free, the Chief Minister said that the police administration should always be active in ensuring that drugs do not enter through the railways in any way.

Dr. Saha also directed the security and related administration to strictly monitor nursing homes, rehabilitation homes, and sub-registry offices to ensure they are completely free from corruption and function properly.

The Chief Minister took a detailed look at the situation in Dhalai district to improve the quality of the public health and education systems.

He instructed the District Magistrate and health officials to take preventive measures to prevent the outbreak of diarrhea or dysentery, especially during the rainy season.

Besides, the Chief Minister emphasized maintaining a disciplined learning environment along with maintaining the quality and management of mid-day meals in schools.

In terms of infrastructure development, the Chief Minister ordered the speedy completion of road renovation work while maintaining quality standards.

While discussing the issue of electricity services, the officials of the department informed the Chief Minister that 99 percent of the infrastructure damaged in the recent Kalbaisakhi storm has already been restored.

In addition, the Chief Minister asked the officials to keep a vigilant eye to ensure that there is no delay in the payment of MGNREGA funds and that the wages and allowances of daily wage workers are paid on time.

